Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Leaves Spring Training Game After Getting Hit By Pitch
Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper left Wednesday's spring training game against the Toronto Blue Jays after getting hit by a pitch.
Per Matt Gelb of The Athletic on social media:
Bryce Harper was hit by a Richard Lovelady pitch. Hard to tell where -- his helmet flew off, but it looked like it was his right bicep. He immediately came out. Lovelady almost hit Harper with his first pitch, too.
Gelb noted that Harper seemed "fine" and walked off the field on his own, but we'll all wait for a more full update later in the day.
Harper is coming off a season in which he hit .285 with 30 homers as the Phillies won the National League East. One of the best players of his generation, Harper is a two-time MVP, a four-time Silver Slugger and an eight-time All-Star.
Harper is a .281 hitter lifetime with 336 home runs. He just finished his 13th year in the big leagues with the Nationals and Phillies and will be heading into year 14.
The Phillies are expected to be solid once again, though the NL East is a gauntlet of a division. The Atlanta Braves, once healthy, should be very strong and the New York Mets just got to the NLCS and signed superstar Juan Soto to a 15-year deal worth $765 million.
The Phillies will continue Grapefruit League play for the next four weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the division-rival Washington Nationals.
Washington finished fourth a season ago.
