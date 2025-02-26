Toronto Blue Jays Given Dreadful Offseason Grade By USA Today
Coming off a last-place finish in the American League East last season (74-88), the Toronto Blue Jays worked hard to better the overall roster this winter. The Jays went after Juan Soto, Roki Sasaki and Corbin Burnes before falling short, but they were also able to land Anthony Santander, Max Scherzer, Yimi Garcia, Jeff Hoffman and Andres Gimenez, which should give them a higher ceiling in 2025.
However, despite the successes, USA Today still gave the Jays a "D" grade for their offseason in a story that came out Wednesday.
Imagine having three or so years to cram for a final and still flunking it. Forget the noble but fruitless pursuits of Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto: Failing to extend Vlad Guerrero Jr. was such an unnecessary failure.
Guerrero had said earlier this offseason that he would sign an extension if the Blue Jays hit his contract demands, which they did not. As a result, Guerrero will hit free agency after the season, potentially ending his run in Toronto after the 2025 season.
However, if the Jays are able to play well this season, perhaps Guerrero will end up wanting to stay. Bo Bichette is also set to be a free agent after the year, meaning the Jays are staring down the reality of losing both franchise cornerstones in the same offseason.
Guerrero finished sixth in the American League MVP last season after hitting .323 with 30 homers and 103 RBI.
The Blue Jays will continue Grapefruit League play for the next four weeks before opening up the regular season on March 27 against the division-rival Baltimore Orioles at Rogers Centre.
