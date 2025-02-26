Boston Red Sox $90 Million Man Set For Another Benchmark in Surgery Recovery
Boston Red Sox outfielder/designated hitter Masataka Yoshida has been cleared to start taking live batting practice, per a report from Christopher Smith of MLB.com.
He's recovering from offseason surgery to repair a torn labrum in his right arm.
Heading into 2025, Yoshida is a very interesting case for the Red Sox. Because of Jarren Duran, Wilyer Abreu, Ceddanne Rafaela (and top prospect Roman Anthony), he really has limited chances to play in the outfield. Thus, he's slotted in as the designated hitter, at least against righties, but that's a tough pill for the organization to stomach, considering they gave him $90 million just two winters ago.
Yoshida has seemed like a viable trade candidate for the organization, but this health issue -- and the remaining $54 million or so on his contract -- have obviously made that tough.
Yoshida hit .280 with 10 homers and 56 RBI in 2024, battling a thumb injury and his defensive limitations en route to just 378 at-bats. He still posted a solid .349 on-base percentage and has elite bat-to-ball skills. For a Red Sox team that is trying to cut down on strikeouts, he seems like a valuable piece, but playing time is challenging, as mentioned above.
The Red Sox are coming off a year in which they went 81-81 and finished third in the American League East. After offseason additions of Walker Buehler and Garrett Crochet, they do figure to be much better this season, potentially even challenging for the American League East title.
The Red Sox open the season on March 27 against the Texas Rangers.
