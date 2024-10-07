Kansas City Royals Star Up For Hank Aaron Award Because of Great Season
Kansas City Royals leader Bobby Witt Jr. was named a finalist for the prestigious Hank Aaron Award on Monday afternoon.
The award has been around since 1999 and is described as:
The Hank Aaron Award is awarded annually to the best overall offensive performer in each league. The award was introduced in 1999 to mark the 25th anniversary of Hank Aaron breaking Babe Ruth's all-time home run record. A panel of Hall of Famers will combine with a fan vote to determine the winners.
While not the same as the MVP Award, Witt Jr.. is listed alongside several MVP candidates on this ballot. He's joined by the likes of Jarren Duran (Red Sox), Gunnar Henderson (Orioles), Jose Ramirez (Guardians), Brent Rooker (A's), Yordan Alvarez (Astros), Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Blue Jays), Aaron Judge and Juan Soto (Yankees). All of those players figure to finish inside the Top Ten of AL MVP voting. Witt Jr. is expected to finish in the top three of the voting.
The 24-year-old Witt Jr. put together an incredible regular season for the Royals, who made the playoffs for the first time since 2015 this year. He hit .332 to win the American League batting title while also connecting for 32 homers and 109 RBI. He stole 31 bases and posted a .389 on-base percentage.
An All-Star this year, Witt Jr. is a career .288 hitter. He also led the majors in hits this year with 211.
The Royals and Yankees will meet in Game 2 of the ALDS on Monday night.
