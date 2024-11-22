Kansas City Royals Star Bobby Witt Jr. Wins Prestigious League-Wide Award
Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. was named the recipient of the prestigious Heart & Hustle Award on Friday, putting a cap on a fantastic season.
In addition to this award, Witt Jr. also won the Gold Glove Award at shortstop in the American League. He finished in the top three of MVP voting and made the All-Star Game as well. He also won a Silver Slugger.
Per a press release on Friday:
Beyond his hustle on the field, the young star has become a cornerstone for the Royals, showcasing exceptional work ethic, resilience and leadership. Off the field, he is equally inspiring, actively supporting initiatives that promote youth development and the growth of baseball. In July 2024, Witt Jr. hosted a youth baseball camp to support a retired police officer and Royals fan battling ALS -- further underscoring his commitment to community service and the mission of the MLBPAA.
One of the best players in baseball, he hit .332 to win the American League batting title. He had 32 homers, 109 RBI and 45 doubles, leading the majors in hits with 211. Witt Jr. added 31 stolen bases and helped the Royals advance to the American League Division Series.
Though they were beaten by the New York Yankees in the ALDS, it was a banner year for KC, who made it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
The Royals won just 56 games back in 2023 and now appear to be ready for a consistent run of success.
