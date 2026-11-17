For the second straight offseason, the Arizona Diamondbacks appear to be shopping All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte. This comes after the club signed him to his third extension in eight years. However, there are plenty of factors that could get in the way of a potential trade, no matter how motivated Arizona is to deal him.

Marte is a three-time All-Star, even as recently as the 2025 season. He was their NLCS MVP in the 2023 postseason and looked like a franchise icon locked up for the rest of his career. Instead, unexplained absences, a rising prospect at his position in Demetrio Crisantes, and a need to remove his salary off the books could result in a trade.

This might not seem like an issue that will get resolved before the Collective Bargaining Agreement expires on December 1. There will be movement in the free-agent market, but there won't be any sort of market for Marte until the top bats go.

Two AL East teams have been linked to Marte this offseason. Mitch Bannon of The Athletic and Jake Rill of MLB.com link the Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles as suitors. There could be more, but the situation remains complicated.

Why Ketel Marte is a Complicated Trade Target

Sep 20, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte (4) reacts during the first inning against the New York Yankees at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

However, it is easier said than done. Marte earned 10-and-5 rights after the team held onto him last offseason, allowing him to veto any trade. The Diamondbacks don't really have any much leverage as a result. Marte now holds all the cards in a trade, which could prove to be problematic.

The Arizona Republic's Nick Piecoro reported from the GM Meetings that Arizona discussed Ketel Marte with clubs, with various returns coming up. It's unclear how serious those talks got in Las Vegas, especially since teams are unsure if Marte would even waive his rights to make a trade happen. The meetings concluded without a trade, as reported by Steve Gilbert of MLB.com on November 14.

Hearing there is nothing new on the @Dbacks Ketel Marte trade front today. — Steve Gilbert (@SteveGilbertMLB) November 14, 2026

Teams also have to consider if Marte is willing to play for them. He's had unexplained absences in each of the past four seasons, which have irked his teammates. It's unclear how much of that played a role in the team's near-misses for the postseason in 2024 (tiebreaker), their severe drop-off in July 2025 that changed their entire deadline direction, and 2026 (eliminated in Game 162).

The other concern is Marte's dip in production in 2026. In 141 games, he was limited to a .247/.316/.432 slash with 22 home runs and a 107 OPS+. The underlying metrics suggest a bit of poor luck, as he had a 43.0% hard-hit rate and a 9.4% barrel rate. That's a drop, but it suggests that there's still plenty left in the tank.

The final concern is the remaining money on Marte's contract and how it would be paid. Arizona still owes their second baseman $91.75 million over the final five years of the deal, assuming he opts into the 2031 season.

The Diamondbacks would demand a bigger return coming back if they have to pay down more of that contract. He's also hit salary escalators in both 2025 and 2026, tied to the number of plate appearances. That's added $4.25 million to his remaining contract.

The market is full of second baseman that could command attention. Brandon Lowe, Jazz Chisholm Jr., Gleyber Torres, and Luis Arráez will get consideration first. Once those four free agents sign, then there could be a market for Marte. But that timeline will likely come after the end of the impending lockout.

However, if Ketel Marte refuses to be traded, he'll end up returning to Arizona. The question will be how the team moves forward with their star second baseman.