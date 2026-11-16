Jazz Chisholm's Market Booming, Despite Polarizing Run With Yankees

We are just over two weeks away from a likely lockout across Major League Baseball. Between now and then, expect to see fireworks across baseball.

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox got the movement started by going out and agreeing to terms on a four-year deal with Jake Bauers after winning the 2026 World Series with the Milwaukee Brewers. Baurs was the first big-name free agent to land a deal, but he will be far from the last. And with the financial landscape of the entire league on the table with the lockout coming, it would likely be better for a player to sign before, than after. Tarik Skubal is the biggest free agent out there for the taking right now, but he's not going to be the only player to make an impact on a team in 2027. For example, former New York Yankees and Miami Marlins infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm is a polarizing player, to say the least. But he's talented MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that Chisholm's market is exploding right now, to the tune of at least 11 teams being interested.

"Jazz Chisholm Jr. is drawing broad interest in free agency, after averaging 25 HR and 36 SB over the past 2 years," Morosi wrote. "Eleven teams have engaged in discussions with his representatives, I am told, with multiple in-person meetings being scheduled next week."

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s Market Is Huge

Sep 30, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) reacts after hitting a single in the sixth inning against the Boston Red Sox during game two of the Wildcard round for the 2026 MLB Playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Very, very interesting.

When Chisholm is at his best, he moves the needle. In 2025, he slashed .242/.332/.481 with 31 home runs and 31 stolen bases, to go along with 80 RBIs in 130 games played. If he were a free agent coming off that season, he'd surely be in line for a nine-figure deal. But he took a step backward in 2026. Chisholm slashed .231/.312/.399 with 19 home runs, 55 RBIs and 41 stolen bases in 137 games played. He dropped from 4.1 wins above replacement in 2025 to 1.7 wins above replacement in 2026.

The fact that Chisholm's market is so large is a clear sign that clubs around the league are willing to bet on his upside, rather than feeding into the negative narratives. Chisholm is a great player, but there were unforced distractions while playing for New York, like eating a lollipop out at second base.

Jazz Chisholm is eating a lollipop while playing second base. Yes, a lollipop. pic.twitter.com/vFiAyCzjIE — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) June 22, 2026

With Chisholm, there's no denying the talent he has. He's just 28 years old and can be great. But with that, there have also been some head-scratching instances with him, like the lollipop, among others.

Which version of Chisholm are you getting? Are you getting the guy who looked like a superstar in 2025? Or the version of Chisholm that struggled and made headlines for the wrong reasons at the same time in 2026? Likely, both. That's why he's such a polarizing, but intereting talent. He's a star and teams clearly like him still.

If you were to just read through social media, you'd think the market would be much smaller. But clearly teams have a different view than some of the fans out there posting. Coming off the tough season, by his standards, it wouldn't be shocking to see Chisholm go for a short-term deal to rebuild his value and really cash in next winter. And he clearly has plenty of opportunities to pick his next home.