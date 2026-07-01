Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, July 1

The Arizona Diamondbacks are looking for their third consecutive sweep of the San Francisco Giants as they close out a three-game set on Wednesday night.

The Diamondbacks swept the Giants at home from May 18 to 20, then in San Francisco from the 25 to 26. They then beat the Giants 5-4 and 8-2 in the first two games of this series.

Can the Diamondbacks continue their dominance?

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Giants vs. Diamondbacks on Wednesday, July 1.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Giants +1.5 (-186)

Diamondbacks -1.5 (+153)

Moneyline

Giants +109

Diamondbacks -131

Total

9.5 (Over -105/Under -114)

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Probable Pitchers

Giants: Trevor McDonald (2-6, 4.94 ERA)

Diamondbacks: Zac Gallen (3-7, 6.15 ERA)

Trevor McDonald has been up and down this season for the Giants. He did fare well in his lone start against the Diamondbacks, allowing three runs (two earned) on six hits in 6.1 innings on May 27.

Zac Gallen is struggling this season. He’s allowed 14 ER in 10.2 innings across his last two starts, but nine of those runs did come against the Twins. Last start wasn’t as bad as he completed 6.2 innings against the Rays. He pitched six two-run innings against the Giants on May 18.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, July 1

Time: 9:40 p.m. ET

Venue: Chase Field

How to Watch (TV): NBCSBA, ARID

Giants record: 35-50

Diamondbacks record: 43-42

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bets

Diamondbacks Best MLB Prop Bet

Ketel Marte OVER 1.5 Bases (-107)

Ketel Marte came through for us last night on this prop at a +111 price, and I still like him tonight at -107.

The second baseman has now hit a home run in four straight games and five of his last six. That might be the better play at +413, or at least worth a sprinkle along with this safer angle.

Giants vs. Diamondbacks Prediction and Pick

The only way I can look in this game is to the OVER.

Both starting pitchers have been unreliable this season, and there have been 19 runs through two games in this series.

I would lean to the Diamondbacks if you want to bet a side, but it’s a stronger play on the OVER.

Pick: OVER 9.5 (-105)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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