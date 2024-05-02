Last Place in NL on the Line in Colorado Rockies, Miami Marlins Series Finale
The Colorado Rockies entered this week one game ahead of the Miami Marlins, barely hovering above last place in the entire National League.
The Marlins have defended their home turf this week, though, flipping the script on the visiting Rockies.
Miami took Game 1 of the series 7-6 in a historic back-and-forth affair that featured Colorado blowing a five-run lead in the ninth inning. In Game 2 on Wednesday, the Marlins came out on top again with a 4-1 win.
Those marked Miami's first back-to-back wins all season, and it also clinched them their first series victory of the year. The Rockies are now the only team in the league that hasn't won back-to-back games or a series in 2024.
The Rockies have trailed at some point in all 30 of their games this year, breaking the franchise record for longest such streak to start a season. It also tied the franchise record for longest streak at any point in a season, per Just Baseball's Patrick Lyons.
Lyons noted that Colorado ended the month of April with a 26.8% strikeout percentage – their worst in franchise history. May hardly started off on a better note, considering the Rockies struck out eight times in 31 at-bats in their latest loss to the Marlins.
Colorado finished 2023 with an NL-worst 25.5% strikeout percentage.
So far, the Rockies have been the butt of the joke in their series against the Marlins, but not all is lost just yet. If the 7-23 Rockies can beat the 8-24 Marlins in Thursday afternoon's series finale, Miami will once again boast the worst winning percentage in the National League.
First pitch from LoanDepot Park is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. ET.
