Latest Dodgers-Kyle Tucker Prediction Would Flip NL On Its Head
The Kyle Tucker free agency sweepstakes will be the big storyline of the offseason in the same way the Juan Soto sweepstakes headlined last offseason. The Chicago Cubs superstar has a huge decision to make, as his price tag is rumored to be in the $400 million range.
Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter recently predicted Tucker would sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers in free agency, adding one of the best hitters in baseball to one of the best lineups in baseball.
"If the Dodgers are going to make a serious run at Kyle Tucker as expected, it will likely be accompanied by either shopping Andy Pages or shifting Tommy Edman to an infield spot," Reuter wrote. "Edman could slot in at second base, but Hyeseong Kim has shown enough to warrant an expanded role. Declining a $10 million club option on Max Muncy would clear the hot corner, where Edman has logged 671 innings in his career."
If Tucker lands with the Dodgers, the entire National League will be flipped on its head for the next few years.
Kyle Tucker to Dodgers would send NL teams scrambling
The San Diego Padres and San Francisco Giants would be most impacted by this move. They're the two teams directly chasing the Dodgers in the NL West. The Padres have been close to closing the gap on the Dodgers for a few years, but a move like this would send San Diego scrambling for a big trade or two in the offseason. The Giants are already expected to be active in free agency, but if they miss out on Tucker to the Dodgers, San Francisco would have to turn its spending up a notch to keep up.
The Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets would need to prioritize keeping their stars. Kyle Schwarber of the Phillies and Pete Alonso of the Mets are free agents this winter. Both clubs will need to keep these stars if they want to compete with the Dodgers. Beyond that, they would have to continue adding, either by trade or in free agency, to make up for this huge Dodgers improvement.
The Cubs would be left picking up the pieces if Tucker bolts. Chicago made the bold move to acquire him, but it would all be for nothing if it doesn't win the World Series and Tucker bolts in free agency.
