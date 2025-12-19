Michael King’s Unexpected Return to the Padres Is Great for Both Sides
Michael King is staying put.
In what came as a bit of a surprise across Major League Baseball, King re-signed with the Padres on a three-year, $75 million contract. The 30-year-old will be able to opt out of the deal after 2026 and ‘27. It’s an interesting contract that gives King security, but the flexibility to maximize his value if he has a big season.
For San Diego, the deal locks down a key rotation piece for right at his projected market value. But with $25 million being added to the payroll, it’s almost certain another move is coming—not surprising, given A.J. Preller runs the team. The Padres were not expected to add much to their ledger this offseason, so if $25 million is being added, it’s a safe bet a chunk will be subtracted somewhere.
King is an odd success story. He played his first five seasons for the Yankees, mostly coming out of the bullpen. He was sent to San Diego as part of the Juan Soto trade, and the Padres immediately moved him into the rotation. He thrived.
In 2024, King went 13–9 with a 2.95 ERA, a 1.19 WHIP, and 201 strikeouts against 63 walks in 173 2/3 innings. He also made two postseason starts, one of which was a brilliant seven-inning performance against the Braves, where he tossed seven shutout innings while striking out 12 and walking none.
King was San Diego’s Opening Day starter in 2025 and, through his first nine starts, was 4–2 with a 2.59 ERA. Then disaster struck. A thoracic nerve issue in his right shoulder knocked King out for nearly three months. He returned in early August, but knee inflammation kept him off the mound until September. He only made a handful of starts after mid-May. He finished the season going 5–3 with a 3.44 ERA, a 1.20 WHIP, and 76 strikeouts against 26 walks in 73 1/3 innings.
Preller and San Diego’s front office clearly believe King’s health woes are a thing of the past and that he’s ready to anchor the team’s staff. He will be penciled in alongside Nick Pivetta atop San Diego’s rotation. Joe Musgrove will be returning from Tommy John surgery, and Randy Vasquez will be in the mix, too. Another starter or two will need to be added, but there is a solid foundation.
The Padres are better today than they were yesterday. Bringing King back is a big win, especially getting him for $25 million a year, exactly what most projected for him.
If he remains healthy, King is poised for a big bounce-back season. Preller did well to keep him in the fold.
Grade: A-