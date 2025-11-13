Latest Jorge Polanco Free Agency Rumblings Could Spell Trouble For Mariners

Last offseason, Jorge Polanco wasn't generating much interest, and in fact, a lot of figurative groans could be heard from Seattle Mariners fans when he re-signed with the club on a one-year deal.

This year, it seems things couldn't be much more different. After rejecting his under-market playeor option, Polanco is evidently drawing quite a bit of interest on the open market, which could threaten Seattle's ability to bring him back, which seems to be at least a medium-priority goal.

On Thursday, Ken Rosenthal, Katie Woo, and Will Sammon of The Athletic reported that there is not only heavy interest in Polanco, but that teams are considering him as an option at first and third base on top of second, where he mainly played for the Mariners over the last two seasons.

Polanco being considered for lots of spots

Sep 2, 2024; Oakland, California, USA; Seattle Mariners second baseman Jorge Polanco (7) catches the ball for an out against the Oakland Athletics in the eighth inning at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Eakin Howard-Imagn Images | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

"Teams are considering Jorge Polanco at first base and third as well as second base, people familiar with talks regarding the free agent said," wrote Rosenthal, Woo, and Sammon.

"Polanco, who had knee surgery in October 2024, demonstrated better health in 2025, bouncing back offensively and playing more frequently at second base in the second half. He made just 34 starts at second base overall but 15 of them were in September."

As the insiders hinted above, Polanco spent much of this season handling designated hitter duties, but by the time the stretch run rolled around, the Mariners were more willing to test his knee. This season, he should be more of a full go, and we might find out what position he'll stick at for the bulk of his remaining career.

Polanco came up as a shortstop for the Minnesota Twins, but don't expect him moving back there anytime soon. He put up a fielding run value of negative-4 this season, which isn't a complete disaster, but combined with his lingering knee issues, one can't expect Gold Glove-level defense at any position.

That said, Polanco just had his best offensive season in at least four years, and arguably his whole career. He upped his OPS by 170 points from year to year and clubbed 26 home runs, his most since 2021.

All we've really learned here is that the Mariners will not have an easy path to re-signing Polanco, in case they ever thought that was in the cards. Unsurprisingly, a lot of teams could envision themselves adding a bat that was 34% better than league average this season.

