Left-Handed Pitcher Max Fried "Expected" to Sign with Boston Red Sox or New Yor Yankees
The dam is finally breaking on free agency as the winter meetings get set to begin on Monday. On Saturday, shortstop Willy Adames signed a seven-year deal with the San Francisco Giants while outfielder Tyler O'Neill signed a three-year deal with the Baltimore Orioles.
And once Juan Soto signs a deal, expected to be early this week, the rest of the floodgates will open.
According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, pitcher Max Fried is expected to receive north of $200 million, and he is also expected to sign with either the New York Yankees or the Boston Red Sox.
Fried priced himself out of Atlanta, but is expected to sign with the Yankees or Red Sox. If Soto goes to the Mets, Fried could find himself in a nice bidding war between the Red Sox and Yankees.
The 30-year-old Fried will pitch next season at the age of 31. He's coming off a year in which he made 29 starts for Atlanta, going 11-10 with a 3.25 ERA. An eight-year veteran, he helped the Braves win the World Series in 2021. He is also a two-time All-Star and a three-time Gold Glover.
If the Red Sox were to sign Fried, he would join a rotation that likely features Lucas Giolito, Bryan Bello, Kutter Crawford and Tanner Houck. Garrett Whitlock would be a prime candidate to move to the bullpen.
If Fried were to sign with the Yankees, he'd join Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon at the top. Clarke Schmidt and Luis Gil would figure to round out the rotation at that point.
