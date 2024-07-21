Colorado Rockies' Todd Helton Nails Honest, Emotional Hall of Fame Induction Speech
For the first time in his career, Todd Helton led things off on Sunday.
Of course, the longtime Colorado Rockies first baseman didn't exactly find himself in the No. 1 spot of an official lineup card, something he never once did during his 17-year MLB career. Instead, Helton made the first speech of the Class of 2024 National Baseball Hall of Fame induction ceremony.
Helton earned a spot in the Hall of Fame back in January, appearing on 79.7% of the ballot in his sixth year of eligibility. He made it to Cooperstown, New York, alongside third baseman Adrián Beltré, manager Jim Leyland and catcher Joe Mauer.
After an introduction video narrated by his longtime teammate, Larry Walker, Helton was presented with his Hall of Fame plaque and induction ring. The inscription on Helton's plaque, which was recited by MLB commissioner Rob Manfred, read as follows:
One of baseball's most efficient hitters who blended plate discipline with elite contact skills and brute strength during 17-year career as face of Rockies franchise. Across five consecutive All-Star seasons from 2000-04, led the majors in batting average (.349), extra base hits (451) and total bases (1,832). His 2000 campaign topped leaderboards with 59 doubles, 147 RBI, a .372 average and 1.162 OPS, and was his first of back-to-back seasons with more than 400 total bases. Left-hander earned four Silver Slugger Awards and three Gold Gloves, leading N.L. first basemen in fielding percentage six times.
Helton's speech was chock full of thank you's, as well as whimsical anecdotes about Hall of Fame pitcher Jim Kaat, his time playing football at the University of Tennessee and his superstitious habit of racking up speeding tickets. Helton also made sure to honor his late father, though, getting choked up as he revisited memories from his childhood.
"This would have meant as much, if not more, to him than it does me," Helton said. "When I was young, my dad taught me how to swing a bat and how to pitch a ball. But most importantly, beyond the relentless coaching, my dad made me believe I could stand up here today."
In a moment of self-awareness, Helton thanked the media members who both voted for him and made the most of his dry and uninspired quotes through the years.
Helton also told the story of what ultimately convinced him to retire in 2013.
"There's a saying in baseball – you're either humble, or you're about to be humbled," Helton said. "At 40 years old, in the shadows of Coors Field, I watched a 102 mile-per-hour fastball from Aroldis Chapman coming at my head. After bailing out, bat up, helmet flying, I got up and the ump asked if it hit me. I said 'Nope, but I'm going to first anyway.' He replied 'I don't blame you,' and I ran down to first."
Helton played his entire career with the Rockies, who drafted the first baseman with the No. 8 overall pick in the 1995 MLB Draft.
In 2,247 games, Helton racked up 2,519 hits, 359 home runs, 592 doubles, 1,332 walks, 1,406 RBI, 1,401 runs and a 61.8 WAR – all of which are Rockies franchise records. Helton was a career .316 hitter with a .953 OPS when he retired, ranking second and third in Colorado history in those categories.
The Rockies now boast two players in the Hall of Fame: Helton and Walker, who made it in 2020.
