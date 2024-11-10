Little-Used Infielder Gosuke Katoh Retires and Joins Toronto Blue Jays Front Office
Former major league infielder Gosuke Katoh, who spent a small portion of the 2022 season with the Toronto Blue Jays, has retired from professional baseball and joined the Jays front office.
He made the announcement on Instagram. Part of the post was written in Japanese, but the English portion is below:
I’m excited to share that I’ve accepted a role with the @bluejays in their front office! Looking forward to this next chapter and all that’s ahead.
There has been no formal announcement of the hire yet and Katoh didn't say exactly what he'd be doing, but it's noteworthy nonetheless. The Blue Jays are coming off a season in which they went 74-88 and finished in last place in the American League East. They had made the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023, but they failed to win a single playoff game in that time.
Toronto enters the 2025 season under a mountain of pressure. They are trying to capitalize on the final year of the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette core and there are questions about what is coming next for each of those players.
The Jays have been connected to multiple marquee free agents this offseason including Max Fried and Juan Soto. They are seen as a legitimate threat to sign Soto, per reports.
As for Katoh, he spent just eight games in the big leagues. All of them came with the Blue Jays in 2022. In his eight games, he was 1-for-7 at the plate. He went to Japan in 2023, hitting .210 that season and .172 in 2024.
