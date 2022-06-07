Los Angeles Angels Fire Manager Joe Maddon

The Joe Maddon era in Anaheim is officially over as of Tuesday afternoon as the Los Angeles Angels parted ways with the manager after just over two years with him at the helm.

Maddon began his Angels tenure during the Covid-shortened 2020 season, going 130-158 since that point.

In his place, third base coach and former MLB player Phil Nevin was named interim manager of the Angels.

Maddon's managing career began with the Angels back in 1996, where he had two stints as the team's manager in '96 and 1999.

He didn't become a full-time manager until being hired by the Tampa Bay Rays in 2006 and since that point, he's managed the Rays, Cubs and now Angels.

He went to the playoffs four times with the Rays, four consecutive times with the Cubs, but none in Anaheim despite having Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Anthony Rendon, Jared Walsh and others on the roster.

Maddon has won a pennant in both leagues, with Tampa Bay in 2008 and Chicago in 2016. He was also at the helm when the cubs broke their 108-year World Series drought, defeating Cleveland in seven games.

It's worth noting that in this current 12-game losing streak, Los Angeles has faced the Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees, two of the hottest teams in baseball at the moment.

Their current series with the Boston Red Sox wasn't going to make things easier as Boston has propelled itself back into a postseason spot after a fantastic last few weeks of play.

We've seen the Angels underperform expectations previously, but considering the wholesale changes that were made on the pitching side of things, this team had a different vibe around it.

It is still early June, so anything can happen, but we'll see if Los Angeles can shake off the losing streak and get back to being a playoff-caliber team.