Los Angeles Angels Ink Former Blue Jays Pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to Three-Year Contract on Monday
The Los Angeles Angels continued their aggressive offseason on Monday morning by signing free agent pitcher Yusei Kikuchi to a three-year deal.
Jon Heyman of the New York Post had the information on social media:
Yusei Kikuchi to the Angels. $63M, 3 years.
Kikuchi is the latest piece for the Angels, who have already added Jorge Soler, Scott Kingery and Travis d'Arnaud this offseason.
Kikuchi reportedly had a strong market this offseason, which isn't surprising considering that he made 32 starts last season, showing a level of dependability. He also made 32 in 2023 with the Toronto Blue Jays. Furthermore, after a mid-season trade from Toronto to Houston in 2024, he went 5-1 with a 2.70 ERA. He struck out 206 total batters for the year in 175.2 innings, flashing elite level stuff. He has a mid-90s fastball and a wipeout slider.
Also, because there was no qualifying offer attached to him, opposing teams did not have to give up a high draft pick to Houston, which was appealing to teams who like to hold onto draft assets.
Kikuchi spent three years with the Mariners after coming over from Japan, going 15-24 in his tenure. One of the more frustrating pitchers in recent M's memory, he failed to be consistent. He made the All-Star Game with Seattle in 2021 but didn't even finish the year in the rotation that season.
Now, with the Angels, he'll work on beating the Mariners and the Astros, two of his former teams.
The Angels finished last in the American League West at 63-99.
