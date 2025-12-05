Mariners May Soon Get Answer On 12-Year Veteran's Return To Seattle

The beauty of the Major League Baseball offseason is that we never know when the breaking news alerts will hit.

This weekend brings the start of the winter meetings, which is often the biggest flurry of transactions in an offseason. But from mid-November through spring training, there are usually still big names available who could come off the board at any time.

The Seattle Mariners are waiting for an answer on Jorge Polanco, who would be a great fit for a return to manager Dan Wilson's lineup, but also has a handful of other interested suitors. Will we know soon whether the 32-year-old is headed back for a third year in Seattle?

Jorge Polanco could be next free agent to sign?

On Friday, Buster Olney of ESPN predicted that based on where his market stands, Polanco could be one of the next free agents off the board. Olney referenced outfielder Cedric Mullins' deal with the Tampa Bay Rays earlier this week as a case study, even though the two players had much different seasons.

"Mullins was not a perfect free agent by any measure, after his struggles with the Mets, but the rapidity with which he agreed to a deal could reflect the general feeling that this market could play out like a game of musical chairs -- if you've got offers in hand, it'd be best to move fast and grab a spot (and money)," wrote Olney.

"Jorge Polanco could be among those who sign sooner rather than later -- he's coveted by the Mariners and some other teams."

Polanco is in a place to cash in a multi-year deal after hitting 26 regular-season home runs and showing up big in the American League Division Series. But he's also not in the elite echelon of free agents who can wait until pretty much any point in the offseason to decide where to go.

The Mariners have plenty of young talent on the infield to piece things together if Polanco doesn't come back. But he was such an anchor to the lineup this season that they'd hate to lose him, so if they do, perhaps the silver lining would be finding out soon that they need to go to Plan B.

