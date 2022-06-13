What Other Angels Players Have Hit For The Cycle?

Saturday night was a historic night for Los Angeles Angels first baseman Jared Walsh as he became the eighth player in franchise history to hit for the cycle.

While just a bit overshadowed by a multi-home run game from Mike Trout and a homer from Shohei Ohtani, Walsh was the star of the show, going 4-for-5 with three RBI.

Khalil Lee overcommitted to a sinking liner to center field in the eighth inning, missing the ball completely as it rolled to the wall and Walsh made the mad dash for third to complete the cycle.

As was stated, Walsh became the eighth Angels player ever to hit for the cycle, a feat that has been done nine times in franchise history.

Former 18-year MLB veteran and longtime manager Jim Fregosi was the first to do it as an Angel, and he ended up doing it twice, the first coming on July 28, 1964 against the New York Yankees.

The second happened against another AL East team, the Boston Red Sox, on May 20, 1968.

Five of the nine occurrences have happened since 2004 and weirdly enough, two have happened against the Seattle Mariners and two happened against the Kansas City Royals.

Three current Angels: Walsh, Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, have hit for the cycle and are the three most recent players in franchise history to have accomplished the feat.

Ohtani became the first Japanese-born player to hit for the cycle, doing so against the Tampa Bay Rays on June 13, 2019.

Trout's came quite early in his career, breaking a seven-year cycle drought for the Angels by doing it against the aforementioned Mariners on May 21, 2013.

Chone Figgins, Jeff DaVanon, Dave Winfield and Dan Ford are the four other Angels to have hit for the cycle.

The longest span between cycles was Winfield, who accomplished the feat on June 24, 1991, and DaVanon, who did the same on August 25, 2004.

That 13-year span nearly beats out the difference between Winfield and Ford's cycles at just under 12 years.

Walsh looks to continue to replicate his 2021 All-Star season and help the Angels end a near-decade long postseason drought.