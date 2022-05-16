Angels' Reid Detmers, Phillies' Bryce Harper named MLB Players of the Week

Major League Baseball on Monday announced its Players of the Week in the American and National Leagues, with Los Angeles Angels pitcher Reid Detmers and Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper receiving the weekly honors.

Detmers threw MLB's first no-hitter of the 2022 season on Tuesday as the Angels defeated the Tampa Bay Rays, 12-0.

The rookie became the 25th rookie in MLB history to throw a no-hitter and threw the 12th no-hitter in Angels history.

He allowed just one walk and one error in the game, pitching to contact as he needed just two strikeouts to silence Tampa Bay's offense.

In the National League, Bryce Harper has been on a recent tear for the Phillies, despite news that came out about him partially tearing his UCL.

Luckily, with the addition of the designated hitter into the NL, it's benefitted Harper tremendously as his bat hasn't been lost.

He slashed .609/.643/1.261 in six games with 14 hits, three home runs, eight RBI, six doubles, eight runs scored and three stolen bases.

The highlight of the week for him and Philadelphia was their weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Harper hit a home run in three-straight games, going 8-for-12 with three home runs, eight RBI, four doubles and five runs scored.

Harper now leads the National League in runs scored (29) and slugging percentage (.634), is tied for the most home runs (9) and doubles (14), second in OPS (.995) and tied for second in RBI (27).

Congrats to Detmers and Harper on the well-deserved honors on both sides: an un-hittable pitching performance and a spectacular week at the plate.