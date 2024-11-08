Fastball

Los Angeles Angels' Zach Neto Undergoes Shoulder Surgery, Could Miss Start of 2025

Zach Neto emerged as the Los Angeles Angels' most valuable player this past season, but the 23-year-old shortstop may not be ready to go by Opening Day in March.

Sep 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts after injuring himself during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.
Sep 26, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) reacts after injuring himself during the fourth inning of a baseball game against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field. / Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto underwent surgery on his right shoulder on Wednesday, general manager Perry Minasian told reporters Friday.

The procedure is tied to an injury Neto suffered sliding into second base against the Chicago White Sox on Sept. 26. He was removed from that game and did not appear for the remainder of the regular season.

Per The Athletic's Sam Blum, the team waited a few weeks to see if Neto's condition would improve. It did not, and they ultimately decided that surgery would be the next step for the 23-year-old infielder.

Minasian, who did not specify Neto's exact diagnosis prior to the procedure, said there is a chance he misses the start of the 2025 regular season.

That would be a tough blow to the Angels, considering Neto was far and away their most valuable player in 2024.

Neto led Los Angeles with a 5.1 WAR, while nobody else on the roster posted a WAR over 2.7. He held down the fort at shortstop in 155 games, racking up 11 defensive runs saved and a 2.1 defensive WAR.

At the plate, Neto hit .249 with 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 77 RBI and a .761 OPS. He also stole 30 bases and drew 39 walks.

Alongside catcher Logan O'Hoppe and first baseman Nolan Schanuel, Neto has asserted himself as part of the Angels' young core moving forward. The former first round pick is under team control until 2030, giving him plenty of time to really ascend to star status.

It remains to be seen if the right-handed hitter and right-handed fielder will be ready to go by Opening Day, though, so it may take him some time to get back on that path.

