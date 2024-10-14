Los Angeles Angels Superstar Hangs Out at Philadelphia Eagles Game on Sunday
The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Cleveland Browns 20-16 on Sunday afternoon at Lincoln Financial Field. With the win, Philly is now 3-2 on the year. The Browns are a disappointing 1-5 after the loss.
As he often is during the offseason, Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout was in attendance for the game. A New Jersey native and noted Eagles fan, Trout definitely bleeds green and white.
The 33-year-old Trout is one of the best players in baseball history, however, he's been set back by injuries over the last several years.
Trout hasn't played at least 150 games in a season since 2016. He played 114 in 2017, 140 in 2018, 134 in 2019, 36 in 2021, 119 in 2022, 82 in 2023 and just 29 this year. It should be noted that he did play 53 of 60 in the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
A 14-year veteran, Trout is already an 11-time All-Star, a nine-time SIlver Slugger, a three-time American League MVP, and a Rookie of the Year winner.
He is a .299 lifetime hitter with 378 home runs and 212 stolen bases. Because of his affinity for Philadelphia, Trout is often linked to the Philadelphia Phillies as a potential trade candidate.
But given his health concerns and his massive contract that runs through 2031, it could be a hard deal to swing - if all sides even wanted it to happen.
Trout's most recent injury was a knee injury that required surgery. He's hopeful for a fully healthy year in 2025.
