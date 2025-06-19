New York Yankees Manager Provides Excellent Injury Update on Star Reliever
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided a positive injury update on Thursday morning before the series finale against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium, saying that elite reliever Luke Weaver could be back with the big-league club as early as Friday.
He's been out for weeks with a hamstring issue and is a huge piece of New York's bullpen.
Weaver, 31, has been a revelation since joining the Yankees at the end of 2023. A 10-year veteran of the St. Louis Cardinals, Arizona Diamondbacks, Kansas City Royals, Cincinnati Reds, Seattle Mariners and Yankees, Weaver has gone from a struggling starter to an elite reliever.
He's just 35-46 for his career, and he led the majors in losses (9) during the COVID 2020 season, but he's 9-5 with a 2.56 ERA over parts of three years with the Yankees. He helped them get to the World Series in 2024, ascending to the closer's position by the playoffs, and has gone 1-1 with a 1.05 ERA in 24 games this season.
When he returns, it's unclear if he'll return to the closer's spot, or if Boone will turn to Devin Williams again.
The Yankees enter play on Thursday at 42-31 and in first place in the American League East, though their division lead is just 1.5 games right now. They've lost six straight because of an anemic offense, but they'll look to right the ship against left-hander Tyler Anderson.
Anderson is 2-4 for the year. The Yankees will send Carlos Rodon, who is 8-5 with a 3.01 ERA, to the mound.
