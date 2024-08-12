Los Angeles Dodgers DFA Amed Rosario as Mookie Betts Returns From Injured List
The Los Angeles Dodgers have designated infielder Amed Rosario for assignment, the team announced Monday afternoon.
Rosario lost his roster spot to eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts, who was activated off the injured list. Betts had been out since June 16 with a fractured left wrist, costing the Dodgers one of their top bats and gloves for nearly two months.
In Betts' absence, Los Angeles' front office tried multiple replacements in the middle infield. They traded for Toronto Blue Jays utility man Cavan Biggio on June 12, only to designate the former top prospect for assignment on Aug. 5.
Rosario, who the Dodgers acquired in a trade with the Tampa Bay Rays on July 29, has now met the same fate. Los Angeles gave up 28-year-old minor league relief pitcher Michael Flynn to complete the deal, and now they have nothing to show for it.
In just five appearances with the Dodgers, Rosario hit .273 with two RBI, one stolen base, a .697 OPS and a 0.0 WAR. Betts, meanwhile, was batting .304 with 10 home runs, 40 RBI, nine stolen bases, an .892 OPS and a 3.9 WAR through 72 games before he went down.
This wasn't Rosario's first stint with the Dodgers, either, considering they also traded for him at the 2023 deadline. That time, Los Angeles sent oft-injured starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard to the Cleveland Guardians to reel in Rosario.
Rosario ultimately left via free agency, signing a one-year, $1.5 million contract with the Rays in February.
Across 76 games with the Rays, Rosario was batting .307 with two home runs, 26 RBI, nine stolen bases, a .748 OPS and a 0.5 WAR.
Rosario was once an everyday player for the New York Mets from 2018 to 2020, then he filled a similar role with the Guardians from 2021 to 2023. Between those two spans, Rosario was a .274 hitter with a .710 OPS, averaging 11 home runs, 66 RBI, 18 stolen bases and a WAR per 162 games.
Unless he accepts an outright assignment to the minors, Rosario will either get picked up off waivers or released over the next seven days. The 28-year-old is primarily a shortstop, but he has significant experience at second, third and all three outfield positions as well.
