Los Angeles Dodgers, Infielder Max Muncy Agree to Contract Extension

Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension through 2023, with a $10 million club option with incentives, the Dodgers announced via Twitter Monday evening.

Slashing just .190/.326/.711, with 16 home runs and 47 RBI Muncy is experiencing his worst statistical season since 2016, when he was a member of the Oakland A's. His .190 BA, .326 OBP, .711 OPS, 16 home runs and 47 RBI are all career lows for him in a 162-game season.

Muncy was a career .195/.290/.611 hitter in Oakland from 2015 through 2016 before transforming himself into a multi-All-Star with the Dodgers. Last year, he finished tenth in National League MVP voting with a .249/.368/.895 slash line and 36 home runs and 94 RBI.

The Dodgers hope that Muncy can return to form in his age-32 season in 2023.

Muncy was just one of several key Dodgers set to hit the free agent market this winter. The Dodgers expect to have a combined $112.775 million coming off their payroll when David Price ($32 million), Trea Turner ($21 million), Clayton Kershaw ($17 million), Craig Kimbrel ($9.28 million), Joey Gallo ($10.275 million), Andrew Heaney ($8.5 million) and Tyler Anderson ($8 million) come off the books upon the conclusion of the 2022 season. Third baseman Justin Turner also has a $16 million club option for 2023.

The Dodgers, now a league-best 84-36, should once again be very active this offseason, while a prized free agent class headlined by Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts hits the open market.

The Dodgers have the liberty to go in a number of directions this winter, but one thing’s for certain: Max Muncy will be back.