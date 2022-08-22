Skip to main content
Los Angeles Dodgers, Infielder Max Muncy Agree to Contract Extension

Los Angeles Dodgers, Infielder Max Muncy Agree to Contract Extension

Infielder Max Muncy has agreed to a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension through 2024, with a $10 million club option for 2024, to remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Infielder Max Muncy has agreed to a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension through 2024, with a $10 million club option for 2024, to remain with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to terms on a one-year, $13.5 million contract extension through 2023, with a $10 million club option with incentives, the Dodgers announced via Twitter Monday evening.

Slashing just .190/.326/.711, with 16 home runs and 47 RBI Muncy is experiencing his worst statistical season since 2016, when he was a member of the Oakland A's. His .190 BA, .326 OBP, .711 OPS, 16 home runs and 47 RBI are all career lows for him in a 162-game season.

Muncy was a career .195/.290/.611 hitter in Oakland from 2015 through 2016 before transforming himself into a multi-All-Star with the Dodgers. Last year, he finished tenth in National League MVP voting with a .249/.368/.895 slash line and 36 home runs and 94 RBI.

The Dodgers hope that Muncy can return to form in his age-32 season in 2023.

Muncy was just one of several key Dodgers set to hit the free agent market this winter. The Dodgers expect to have a combined $112.775 million coming off their payroll when David Price ($32 million), Trea Turner ($21 million), Clayton Kershaw ($17 million), Craig Kimbrel ($9.28 million), Joey Gallo ($10.275 million), Andrew Heaney ($8.5 million) and Tyler Anderson ($8 million) come off the books upon the conclusion of the 2022 season. Third baseman Justin Turner also has a $16 million club option for 2023.

The Dodgers, now a league-best 84-36, should once again be very active this offseason, while a  prized free agent class headlined by Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Xander Bogaerts hits the open market.

The Dodgers have the liberty to go in a number of directions this winter, but one thing’s for certain: Max Muncy will be back.

USATSI_18884778_168388303_lowres
News

Los Angeles Dodgers, Infielder Max Muncy Agree to Contract Extension

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18577963_168388303_lowres
Injuries

Bryce Harper Could Return to Phillies' Lineup as Early as Next Week

By Jack Vita
CardinalsYadierMolina2
News

Cardinals' Yadier Molina Returns After Missing Weekend For 'Business Reasons'

By Jack Vita
USATSI_18889417_168388303_lowres
News

WATCH: Aaron Judge Makes A Miraculous Catch

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18897182_168388303_lowres
News

Padres Starting Lineup For Saturday's Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18876406_168388303_lowres
News

Astros And Braves Starting Lineups For Saturday's Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18888708_168388303_lowres
News

Cardinals And Diamondbacks Starting Lineups For Friday Night's Game

By Ben Stinar
USATSI_18840911
News

White Sox To Sign Veteran SS Elvis Andrus

By Gary Phillips
USATSI_18883987_168388303_lowres
News

There Was A Wild Play In Wednesday’s Mets-Braves Game

By Ben Stinar