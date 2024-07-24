Los Angeles Dodgers 'In On' Tampa Bay Rays' Randy Arozarena Ahead of Trade Deadline
The Los Angeles Dodgers are interested in trading for Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
As Feinsand reported, the Dodgers are known to be in the market for Chicago White Sox left-hander Garrett Crochet and Detroit Tigers left-hander Tarik Skubal. On top of those starting pitching targets, though, Los Angeles is looking to add an impact bat in the outfield before the MLB Trade Deadline arrives next Tuesday.
“The Dodgers are in on Arozarena,” a source told Feinsand. “He would be a great fit there.”
Arozarena has struggled at the plate thus far in 2024, batting just .209 with 15 home runs, 35 RBI, 15 stolen bases, a .707 OPS and a 0.7 WAR on the season.
Between 2020 and 2023, Arozarena was a .264 hitter with an .801 OPS, averaging 24 home runs, 87 RBI, 27 stolen bases and a 3.8 WAR per 162 games in that span. The 2021 AL Rookie of the Year was named an All-Star in 2023, on top of being the ALCS MVP back in 2020.
The 29-year-old left fielder, who is making $8.1 million in 2024, will be arbitration eligible in each of the next two offseasons. He is slated to hit free agency after the 2026 campaign.
This isn't the first time Arozarena's name has surfaced in the rumor mill this summer, nor is it the first time he's been tied to the Dodgers.
Last week, MLB Network's Jon Morosi reported that the Rays would be listening to calls on Arozarena, first baseman Yandy Díaz and third baseman Isaac Paredes. Last December, meanwhile, Arozarena shared photos of himself with Shohei Ohtani right after the two-way superstar signed with the Dodgers and right before the Rays traded Tyler Glasnow and Manuel Margot to Los Angeles.
Arozarena famously feasted on the Dodgers' pitchers in the 2020 World Series, even if his best efforts at the plate weren't enough to lift the Rays to victory that fall. Still, Arozarena hit .364 with three home runs and a 1.234 OPS in six games versus Los Angeles that October, establishing himself as one of baseball's hottest young stars in the process.
White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr. is another name Feinsand tossed out as a possible fit for the Dodgers.
Los Angeles currently leads the NL West at 60-41. According to FanGraphs' latest projections, the Dodgers have a 99.2% chance of making the playoffs and a league-high 16.6% chance of winning the World Series.
Those figures don't even take potential deadline moves into account, so the Dodgers' status as title favorites could grow even stronger should they add Arozarena, Robert, Crochet, Skubal or some combination of the four.
This year's trade deadline is scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on July 30.
