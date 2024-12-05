Los Angeles Dodgers Reportedly Working Towards Deal with Teoscar Hernandez
The Los Angeles Dodgers and free agent outfielder Teoscar Hernandez are reportedly working towards a new contract.
The comments were made by Dodgers Insider David Vassegh and relayed on social media by Matthew Moreno.
Teoscar Hernández update shared by @THEREAL_DV on @PetrosAndMoney:
"My understanding, talking to people around the league, they expect Teoscar Hernández to re-sign with the Dodgers. Many people around the league expect Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers to find their way back to each other, and my understanding is the Dodgers and Teoscar are very much engaged and trying to nail the final details of a contract. Things are looking good for Teoscar Hernández and the Dodgers to be back together."
Regardless of when this all gets finalized, it makes sense that these two sides find their way back to each other. Hernandez clearly loved his time in Los Angeles and said on multiple occasions that he wanted to spend the future there. Furthermore, the Dodgers would love to keep his bat in the lineup, as he put together an All-Star season en route to the team winning the World Series. And he'll also be far less expensive than Juan Soto, who the Dodgers kicked the tires on.
The slugger had a great year in Los Angeles, helping further lengthen the team's lineup. He hit 33 homers and brought in 99 runs. Hernandez played last year on a one-year deal that he had signed in free agency, but this deal will certainly be more lucrative. He previously spent six years with the Toronto Blue Jays, helping them get to the playoffs in 2020 and 2022. He made the All-Star Game with Toronto in 2021 and was traded to Seattle before the 2023 season.
He's also played for the Houston Astros in addition to the Mariners, Dodgers and Jays.
