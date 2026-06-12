2 Trade Fits for Sonny Gray as Red Sox Slide Continues

The Boston Red Sox have had a dreadful season to date. They entered Friday's action in last place in the American League East with a 27-39 record. This could lead to them being sellers at the deadline.

Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed nine top trade candidates around the league, and one of them was Red Sox right-hander Sonny Gray. Boston acquired him from the St. Louis Cardinals last offseason, and while he has performed well, he hasn't been able to save the Red Sox from their struggles.

Here are two teams that could make sense for him if he ends up being moved.

Atlanta Braves

Jun 4, 2026; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves pitcher Chris Sale (51) looks on during the first inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Mady Mertens-Imagn Images | Mady Mertens-Imagn Images

The Braves have been hit hard by pitching injuries this year, yet they still have the best record in Major League Baseball. However, Atlanta is relatively close to Gray's offseason home in Nashville, so that could be a good place for him.

He would join a rotation that already features both Chris Sale and Spencer Strider, and it would be a big step forward for the Braves to add a pitcher of his caliber. That could ultimately give them the final push they need to run away with the National League East.

The Braves' rotation has been hit especially hard, so Gray could give them some much needed innings coverage as they look to secure a postseason berth.

Los Angeles Dodgers

Jun 10, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Los Angeles Dodgers two-way player Shohei Ohtani (17) pitches against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

You can never count the Dodgers out of the sweepstakes for a big-name player, and Gray is no different. Like Atlanta, the Dodgers' rotation has been hit hard by injuries. Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow are both out, so it would make sense for them to potentially go out and pursue Gray in a trade.

The Dodgers need some innings coverage, and Gray could provide that for them as they look for ways to improve on the mound. After all, the Dodgers have won back-to-back World Series titles, so they could be a team that Gray is willing to waive his no-trade clause for.

The Dodgers have the the second-best record in Major League Baseball despite their pitching injuries and lead the NL West by eight games, but as long as Gray stays healthy, then he could be a top trade candidate and might be somebody on the Dodgers' radar.

Los Angeles has the financial resources to take on some of his contract too, so it's not completely out of the realm of possibility.