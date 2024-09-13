Major League Baseball Teams to Make Major Change For 2024 Playoffs, Beyond
The Major League Baseball playoffs will look a little different this fall, as team's will be set to use advertisement logos on their helmets.
This is a league-wide initiative that is in addition to what teams already do individually with jersey and sleeve patches. The agreement will run through 2027.
Chris Creamer of SportsLogos.net had the information on social media:
Creamer says that having logos on helmets is not totally new to Major League Baseball teams:
We’ve seen advertising and other decals on Major League Baseball batting helmets in the past. As with sleeve patches, regular season games played overseas have often featured advertisements on helmets. Players also previously wore a large Red Cross decal on their helmets for a handful of games following Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
He notes that seven teams currently do not have jersey or uniform patches in the league.
Frankly, it was just a matter of time before this kind of thing happened. The league is looking for whatever revenue-making opportunities it can find and this is a highly-visible spot that should yield significant money for the league and teams around it.
Also from the article/press release:
“We are proud that Strauss selected Major League Baseball and Minor League Baseball as the marketing platform to introduce its brand to the U.S. market,” said Noah Garden, MLB Deputy Commissioner, Business & Media. “The fact that our two organizations have so much in common — generational legacy, teamwork, dedication to a craft, celebrating a job well done — is a key to what made this partnership so compelling, and we’re looking forward to working together for years to come.”
