Royals Agree to Deal With MLB Active Steals Leader Starling Marte

Veteran outfielder and Major League Baseball’s active leader in stolen bases Starling Marte has agreed to a deal with the Royals, according to a report from MLB Network’s Mark Feinsand.

Marte spent the past four seasons with the Mets after signing a four-year, $78 million to join New York in 2021. Last season, he slashed .270/.335/.410 with nine home runs and 34 RBIs, mostly serving as the team’s designated hitter.

He dealt with various injuries over his four-year stint with the Mets. After New York signed Juan Soto to play right field last offseason, the Mets’ brass told Marte the franchise would try to trade him, but he ultimately remained with the team and appeared in 98 games last season.

At 37 years old, Marte will most likely continue in a part-time role with his new team in the Royals, a situation he embraced for the first time in his 14-year MLB career last year following the Soto signing. Moving into the new role, he had a .745 OPS which was the best mark since his first season with the Mets.

His 361 career stolen bases are the most among active players, well out in front of Jose Altuve’s 325 career steals. As for the Royals, Kansas City finished last season 82–80 and missed the postseason after the team made a trip to the American League Division Series in 2024.

