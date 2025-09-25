Mariners Already Have Next Breakout Pitcher Under Their Noses
The Seattle Mariners have quietly been one of the best teams in all of baseball this year. They've surged up the American League standings over the last few weeks to put themselves in position to win their division and potentially a few playoff series'.
But Seattle's future might be brighter than its present. The Mariners are loaded with young talent and a farm system to go with it. Their pitching staff is only getting better with more time and experience. Young players have emerged at the top of their farm system. There are a few top hitters who could make their big-league debuts early in 2026, too.
Andy Johnson of Sodo Mojo recently suggested young pitcher Logan Evans could emerge as a breakout player with more playing time in 2026.
Logan Evans could be the Mariners' next breakout ace
"Evans landed on the IL with an elbow injury in August, but it's easy to forget he was giving the Mariners solid starts filling in for the injured Bryce Miller and Logan Gilbert," Johnson wrote. "Assuming injuries will happen again in 2026 (and they are bound to), Evans will likely be back in the big leagues giving the Mariners more high-quality innings as needed."
Johnson seems to suggest that Evans could only emerge for the Mariners in place of injured pitchers in 2026. While this is a realistic possibility, there's also a chance the righty puts together an impressive offseason and spring training as he looks to carve out a role on the big league club.
Luis Castillo is getting older with each start and his fastball metrics indicate that. His contract might make him hard to trade, but there's a chance the Mariners look to move on from him. Seattle is loaded with young pitching talent, so dumping a player like Castillo in order to save money for a new deal with Josh Naylor would make sense.
In this scenario, Evans could slot into the rotation as a routine starter. The young righty is as talented as it gets for where he's at in his career. There's a chance he's the next breakout pitcher in Seattle.
