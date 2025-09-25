Fastball

Cal Raleigh Vs. Aaron Judge: Salvador Perez Makes His AL MVP Pick

Who will bring home the American League MVP this year?

Zach Pressnell

Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) smiles after catching a pop foul during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 23, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez (13) smiles after catching a pop foul during the third inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
In this story:

The American League MVP race is one of the best award races in baseball this year. Seattle Mariners star catcher Cal Raleigh leads the league in home runs and leads the AL in RBIs. New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge leads the league in practically everything else.

Raleigh is closing in on Judge's AL record of 62 home runs in a single season. Judge famously slugged 62 home runs in 2022 to break the record. Now, three years later, Raleigh has a chance to break the record.

Each player has a unique angle toward winning the award. Judge's campaign has been as impressive as anybody in this generation, but Raleigh has a chance to make history. If Raleigh can slug 63 home runs on the year, he has a much better chance of bringing home the award.

Royals catcher Salvador Perez makes his AL MVP pick

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleig
Sep 24, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29), left, celebrates in the clubhouse after winning the American League West Division during a game against the Colorado Rockies at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images / Stephen Brashear-Imagn Images

At this point, Raleigh has the respect of his fellow catchers. In fact, one of the most respected catchers in baseball recently revealed that he'd choose Raleigh as the AL MVP over the aforementioned Judge.

“I think he’s the MVP of the American League,” Salvador Perez, the Kansas City Royals’ All-Star backstop, said. “I have a lot of respect for Aaron Judge and I know he’s a good hitter, too, but to be a catcher and prepare the game plan, help the pitcher, catch well, throw well and hit 50-plus homers? Ha!”

Perez, a fellow slugging catcher, would clearly be backing Raleigh in this race. In fact, fellow catchers might be the only people in the baseball world who can understand how impressive Raleigh's season truly is.

Raleigh is an impressive defensive catcher and one of the best bats in baseball. He's caught 120 games this season, compared to 35 in the designated hitter slot.

At the end of the day, both players are deserving, but only one can bring home the award. If you were to ask any catcher in the league, their vote might lie with Raleigh.

But Judge seems to have the more complete season. It'll be hard to give the award to anybody besides Judge this year.

More MLB: Marlins Ace Under Fire; Labeled Miami's 'Worst Player' Of 2025

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

Home/News