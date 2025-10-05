Mariners Announce Logan Gilbert Decision While Facing ALDS Deficit
The Seattle Mariners have given themselves a very tight margin of error.
After losing Game 1 of the American League Division Series to the Detroit Tigers in 11 innings, the Mariners will be underdogs in Game 2 on their home field on Sunday evening. Tigers ace Tarik Skubal will take the hill against Mariners veteran Luis Castillo, who finished the season strong, but had his ups and downs all year.
Even if they win, but especially if they lose on Sunday, the Mariners will be under immense pressure to win Game 3 on the road. But it helps to be sending your most reliable healthy starting pitcher to the mound.
Logan Gilbert taking ball in Game 3
On Sunday, the Mariners made the official announcement that right-hander Logan Gilbert would be the starter for Game 3 at Comerica Park on Tuesday. Detroit has not named its starter, though All-Star Casey Mize would be a logical candidate after following Skubal in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series.
Though it was certainly no surprise to see Gilbert announced, considering All-Star Bryan Woo is unavailable for the series with pectoral tightness, it always helps a pitcher's mindset to know the plan ahead of time.
“I think he matches up well against this club,” Seattle manager Dan Wilson said of Gilbert (via Daniel Kramer of MLB.com). “Obviously the fastball, but more the split, the slider, you know, really good secondary options against this club, and I think it stacks up pretty well.”
In the regular season, Gilbert posted a 3.44 ERA and struck out an impressive 173 batters in just 131 innings. His road stats left plenty to be desired, however, as the 28-year-old had a 4.74 ERA away from the comforts of T-Mobile Park.
Gilbert did, however, strike out at least 1- batters in both of his starts against the Tigers this season, including 13 in just 5 1/3 innings when he faced them in Detroit.
The Mariners hope to even up the series on Sunday, first and foremost. But a big performance from Gilbert could be the difference between advancing and an early elimination.
