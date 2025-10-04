Mariners' Brutal Bryan Woo Update Revealed Ahead Of ALDS Game 1
Every team is dealing with injuries in the postseason, but some simply hurt more than others.
The Seattle Mariners have one of those rough injuries to navigate staring them directly in the face as the American League Division Series against the Detroit Tigers begins.
Several hours ahead of Saturday's Game 1, which begins at 5:38 p.m. PT, the Mariners still hadn't announced their full ALDS roster. But a report surfaced that dealt a tough blow to Seattle's hopes in the series.
Bryan Woo not on Mariners' ALDS roster
According to Adam Jude of the Seattle Times, All-Star starting pitcher Bryan Woo, who pitched to a 2.94 ERA in a team-best 186 1/3 innings this season, will not be on the club's roster for the series with the Tigers. The right-hander is still dealing with pectoral inflammation that caused him to leave his start against the Houston Astros on Sept. 19.
"Bryan Woo, out for the past two weeks with pectoral inflammation, has been left off the Mariners’ 26-man roster for the American League Division Series, MLB sources with knowledge of the club’s plans told The Seattle Times," wrote Jude.
"Woo will not be eligible to pitch until the AL Championship Series next week, should the Mariners advance past the ALDS. The club is optimistic Woo will be available in the ALCS if they do advance."
Seattle had already announced fellow righties George Kirby and Luis Castillo, who have much better stats at home this season, as the Game 1 and 2 starters at T-Mobile Park. It's all but guaranteed that Logan Gilbert will start Game 3, and from there, the Mariners will see what else is needed.
It's a tall task to beat a Detroit team that should be able to throw ace Tarik Skubal twice if the series goes a full five games. But if they get through the Tigers, the Mariners would be ecstatic to welcome Woo back in time for the championship series.
For now, Woo will have to continue playing the waiting game. His great work helped Seattle get this far, but his team will have to pick him up on the way to the Mariners' first appearance in a World Series.
More MLB: Blue Jays Star's Injury Status Could Tilt Entire Postseason In Yankees' Favor