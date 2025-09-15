Mariners' Cal Raleigh Makes Mickey Mangle Statement After Tying Record: 'A God'
Seattle Mariners superstar Cal Raleigh isn't trying to live up to Mickey Mantle's baseball legacy, but on Sunday, he did so nonetheless.
With his 54th home run of the campaign, Raleigh matched Mantle's record for single-season blasts by a switch-hitter, set in 1961. He's got 12 games left in the season to break the record, and may still have an outside chance at 60.
However, there was a more important number than 54 for the Mariners on the day: Nine, their new magic number to clinch a playoff spot after the Texas Rangers finally lost.
Cal Raleigh's thoughts on Mickey Mantle, HR record
After the win, Seattle's ninth in a row, Raleigh recounted a childhood trip to Yankee Stadium in which his dad raved about Mantle.
“I remember him talking about (Mantle) like he was a god. Which he was,” Raleigh said, per Daimon Eklund of MLB.com.
Raleigh may not yet be approaching baseball deity status, but his impact is becoming more obvious with each passing day. On Sunday, he took the game into his hands from the first inning onward, powering a sinker from Los Angeles Angels starter Kyle Hendricks 409 feet to the opposite field.
Raleigh had already broken the previous record for home runs in a season by a primary catcher, and became the first to break the 50 barrier. He's getting used to receiving congratulations after his numerous accomplishments, but at the end of the day, the Mariners' success as a team supersedes any and all personal accolades.
"In today’s age, it’s hard not to go on your phone, and people are talking about it, texting you about it,” Raleigh said, per Eklund. “I’m trying to do my best to block that out. I’m glad that we have something bigger to work towards.”
Seattle has a big week ahead, traveling to face the Kansas City Royals and division-rival Houston Astros in six road games. It has a one-game lead atop the American League West, and with Raleigh's help, it hopes to maintain that lead the rest of the way.
