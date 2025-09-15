Ranking Top 10 MLB Free Agents of 2026, With Early Predicted Landing Spots
As the Major League Baseball playoff races come down to the wire, it's fun to think about how different things could soon look.
Several of the league's best players are battling for playoff spots for perhaps the final time with their current teams. We're about to count down the top 10 impending free agents of the upcoming winter, and one exciting thing they all have in common is that entering Sunday, their teams were all in playoff position.
But enough stalling. Which stars are the cream of the crop in this year's free agent class, and more importantly, where do we think they'll be playing come March?
10. Eugenio Suárez, Seattle Mariners 3B
Suárez has had two chances to make things work in Seattle at this point, and although it's too harsh to say he's been bad, it doesn't seem like T-Mobile Park is the best fit for him as a hitter. It also seems highly probable that he'll either be forced to move to first base or designated hitter in the years to come, which look to be spots that his most recent team has up for grabs.
Prediction: Suárez signs with Arizona Diamondbacks
9. Cody Bellinger, New York Yankees OF/1B
The Yankees have to be thrilled with the year Bellinger has had, especially considering they got him from the Chicago Cubs for a pitcher who has washed out of two organizations this season.
There are a lot of moving parts in this New York outfield, including a notable snub from this list, Trent Grisham. However, Bellinger is such a good fit for Yankee Stadium, and gives the Yankees so much flexibility with his defensive versatility, that it's hard to see him getting away.
Prediction: Bellinger re-signs with Yankees
8. Dylan Cease, San Diego Padres SP
Don't sleep on Cease's potential to shift the power dynamics of the league next season. He may not have an impressive ERA this season (4.59 after Saturday's start), but he's the only pitcher in all of baseball to tally at least 200 strikeouts in each of the last five seasons.
It doesn't seem likely that the Padres' financial situation will allow them to retain the 29-year-old righty, but there's a National League rival with money to spend who could really use a right-handed starter.
Prediction: Cease signs with Chicago Cubs
7. Ranger Suárez, Philadelphia Phillies SP
It was highly tempting to put Suárez ahead of the next lefty starter on this list, because while he might not match the typical definition of an ace, he's reliable and widely regarded as a great teammate.
A lot of teams could use Suárez as a No. 2 or No. 3 option in their rotation next year, but we'll go with a resurgent squad that has a ton of injury uncertainty among its starting pitchers. And it's also a very befitting destination for a pitcher named Ranger.
Prediction: Suárez signs with Texas Rangers
6. Framber Valdez, Houston Astros SP
Where do we even begin? The cross-up heard around the world a couple of weeks ago may have thrown a serious wrench in Valdez's free agency, distracting from the fact that almost no one has been more reliable and durable over the last six seasons than the Astros ace.
The Blue Jays are set to lose Shane Bieber, Chris Bassitt, and Max Scherzer to free agency, so if any team is going to take the gamble on Valdez, it might be Toronto.
Prediction: Valdez signs with Toronto Blue Jays
5. Pete Alonso, New York Mets 1B
Here we go again. A year after Alonso's frustrating free agency that led to a pillow contract to return to the Mets, we're once again anxiously awaiting to see how the market values an elite power-hitting first baseman heading into his thirties.
In this case, we're betting that the Mets' unwillingness to pay top dollar for Alonso last winter was a result of not wanting to bid against themselves, rather than not believing he's ultimately worth handing a four or five-year deal.
Prediction: Alonso re-signs with Mets
4. Bo Bichette, Toronto Blue Jays SS
Is Bichette a shortstop or a third baseman moving forward? Either way, he's a fantastic hitter who's going to make a bunch of money, but that question is one every team pursuing the 27-year-old will have to decide for themselves, leaving Bichette to determine how important a factor position is in his own decision.
This was one of the toughest calls on the list, because the Blue Jays are deep enough to replace Bichette in theory. So we'll go with what some might consider a minor upset and pick a Detroit Tigers team that doesn't have a slam-dunk starter at either infield position next year.
Prediction: Bichette signs with Tigers
3. Alex Bregman, Boston Red Sox 3B
If Bregman really, really slumps for the last two weeks, maybe there's still some tiny chance he exercises his player option. But he's also got lots of leverage over the Red Sox at this point, because everyone in the clubhouse raves about his baseball mind and wants him around.
Boston has to know it can't lose Bregman after the Rafael Devers debacle. Nor can it lose him as protection for Roman Anthony in the lineup next year. Those aren't promises he stays, but they have to count for something.
Prediction: Bregman re-signs with Red Sox
2. Kyle Schwarber, Philadelphia Phillies DH
Phillies fans would rightfully despair if Schwarber left this winter. He's the backbone of a lineup that includes two other superstars, and as perfect a fit for the city of Philadelphia as any player in recent memory.
So, although it may not bode well for the team's hopes of keeping Suárez or J.T. Realmuto, the guess here is that president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski throws the kitchen sink at his biggest bat.
Prediction: Schwarber re-signs with Phillies
1. Kyle Tucker, Chicago Cubs OF
The Cubs made a bold play by coughing up three players with real trade value at the time for just one year of Tucker. It's hard to fathom that they'd do so without also planning a serious pursuit in free agency. And it's high time they handed out a contract bigger than the $184 million Jason Heyward deal from a decade ago.
However, until we see the Cubs conclusively prove that they'll spend this kind of cash, we're left to guess that he'll sign wit ha team we know will do so -- and that has a bigger hole in right field than anticipated.
Prediction: Tucker signs with Los Angeles Dodgers
