Mariners' Cal Raleigh Makes Pointed Statement Heading Into ALDS Game 5
Many on the outside might look at the Seattle Mariners right now and see a team with its back against the wall.
After turning a 3-0 lead into a 9-3 loss to the Detroit Tigers in Game 4 of the American League Division Series on Wednesday, the Mariners get to host the winner-take-all Game 5 at T-Mobile Park. But they'll be facing a relentless Tigers team brimming with confidence due to ace Tarik Skubal taking the mound.
However, the Mariners have already won three games Skubal started against them this season, and if you listen to their All-Star catcher, they're not shy about facing elimination.
Cal Raleigh sounds off on Game 5
As the Mariners seek their first appearance in the championship series since 2001, Cal Raleigh made it clear that the prospect of facing Skubal with the season on the line wasn't a detriment to his team's confidence.
“We’ve got a lot of resiliency in this club, and I have confidence in the guys that we’re going to go out and play good baseball,” said Raleigh, per Tyler Kepner of The Athletic. “It’s going to be tough, but we’re up for the challenge, and that’s what you do at this time. You face good pitching, you face good teams.”
Detroit knows its pitching plan, because Skubal is the workhorse of all workhorses. Seattle can counter with either George Kirby or Luis Castillo, who threw well in Games 1 and 2, but on paper, that edge will belong to the Tigers no matter what.
However, the Mariners took down the Tigers with Skubal on three occasions this year: April 2, July 11, and Monday. On Friday, they'll simply be trying to do it one more time.
“It’s not going to be easy,” Raleigh said, per Kepner. “You’re not just going to roll teams like that. It’s not usually how it goes.”
The stakes couldn't be higher. This has been one of the most riveting and successful Mariners seasons of the century, but without a win on Friday, it will feel awfully hollow.
More MLB: Mariners' Dan Wilson Sends Tarik Skubal Message Ahead Of Elimination Game