Mariners-Cardinals Trade Idea Sends 5-Year Veteran OF To Seattle
The Seattle Mariners are one of the best teams in baseball this season. In fact, they're one of the four teams who made it to the Championship Series. They've built their roster in a few different ways and it's one of the best in baseball.
At the trade deadline, Seattle made a few big moves to add some sluggers to its lineup. It landed Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez in a pair of trades with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Both of these sluggers have been key contributors to the Mariners' World Series push, but they enter free agency at the end of the season.
The Mariners are going to need to hit free agency hard if they want to continue pushing for AL pennants and World Series titles in the near future. But the Mariners could also look to swing a trade or two in order to help boost the roster.
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller recently suggested the Mariners could look to swing a huge offseason trade for struggling St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Lars Nootbaar.
Mariners linked to Lars Nootbaar in huge offseason trade
"The Victor Robles who hit .328 and stole 30 bases in 77 games played in 2024 never even remotely showed up in 2025, and Randy Arozarena only has one year left before reaching free agency," Miller wrote. "Seattle did have Dominic Canzone break out this season and could have top prospect Lazaro Montes ready to roll by the time Arozarena leaves. But trading for a corner outfielder while trying to re-sign corner infielders Josh Naylor and Eugenio Suárez may be the initial offseason plan."
Nootbaar struggled in 2024, which could spark the Cardinals to trade him as they begin their rebuild. St. Louis needs to lean hard into a rebuild and trading a controllable outfielder like Nootbaar to land more prospects would make sense.
The Mariners need some help in the outfield, especially if their top prospects aren't going to be ready to take over. They have a lot of free agents leaving town this offseason, so they're going to need to get creative in order to fill these holes on the roster. A trade for Nootbaar would make a lot of sense.
