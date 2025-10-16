Fastball

Mariners Among Top Suitors For Yankees' $140 Million Star Free Agent

The Mariners could look to pluck Cody Bellinger from the Yankees in free agency...

Zach Pressnell

Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a sliding catch on a pop up by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (not pictured) during the first inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Oct 8, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees left fielder Cody Bellinger (35) makes a sliding catch on a pop up by Toronto Blue Jays center fielder Daulton Varsho (not pictured) during the first inning of game four of the ALDS round of the 2025 MLB playoffs at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
The Seattle Mariners are at the top of the league this season. In fact, they're one of four teams to make it to the Championship Series round this year. But the job is not finished for Seattle yet.

Still, going into the offseason, the Mariners are going to be fighting an uphill battle to stay at the top of the league. Trade additions Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor are both headed for free agency and it would be next to impossible for the Mariners to sign them both back. There's a chance Seattle can re-sign one of them, but both would be a stretch. As a result, Seattle could be in the market to replace them with better talent this winter.

FanSided's MLB insider, Robert Murray, recently listed the Mariners and the New York Yankees as the top free agency suitors for slugger Cody Bellinger. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter also projected Bellinger to sign for $140 million over five years this winter.

Mariners could fit as suitor for Yankees' free agent Cody Bellinger

Jul 9, 2025; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees center fielder Cody Bellinger (35) hits an RBI single in the first inning against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images / Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

"The trade to the Bronx was maybe the best thing to happen to Bellinger, with the slugger hitting 29 home runs and slashing .272/.334/.480 with an .813 OPS," Murray wrote. "His 5.0 bWAR was the best he’s posted since his MVP season in 2019. He’ll almost surely opt out of his contract to become a free agent where teams will pursue the 30-year-old, but a reunion with the Yankees should remain in play."

Bellinger would be a huge addition for the Mariners. Not only could he play Gold Glove caliber outfield, but he may also slide in at first base if Naylor isn't brough back. It feels like a waste slotting his glove in as the designated hitter, but that's an option, too, with Jorge Polanco also headed for the open market.

But it's going to be tough to steal this star away from the Yankees.

The Yankees seemingly loved having Bellinger on their roster this season and there's a good chance they put the money up to match that idea.

For Seattle, this seems like a longshot, but there is a chance it could steal the star from New York if the Yankees aren't willing to pay his asking price.

Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “OnSI” network among others.

