Mariners Among Top Suitors For Yankees' $140 Million Star Free Agent
The Seattle Mariners are at the top of the league this season. In fact, they're one of four teams to make it to the Championship Series round this year. But the job is not finished for Seattle yet.
Still, going into the offseason, the Mariners are going to be fighting an uphill battle to stay at the top of the league. Trade additions Eugenio Suárez and Josh Naylor are both headed for free agency and it would be next to impossible for the Mariners to sign them both back. There's a chance Seattle can re-sign one of them, but both would be a stretch. As a result, Seattle could be in the market to replace them with better talent this winter.
FanSided's MLB insider, Robert Murray, recently listed the Mariners and the New York Yankees as the top free agency suitors for slugger Cody Bellinger. Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter also projected Bellinger to sign for $140 million over five years this winter.
Mariners could fit as suitor for Yankees' free agent Cody Bellinger
"The trade to the Bronx was maybe the best thing to happen to Bellinger, with the slugger hitting 29 home runs and slashing .272/.334/.480 with an .813 OPS," Murray wrote. "His 5.0 bWAR was the best he’s posted since his MVP season in 2019. He’ll almost surely opt out of his contract to become a free agent where teams will pursue the 30-year-old, but a reunion with the Yankees should remain in play."
Bellinger would be a huge addition for the Mariners. Not only could he play Gold Glove caliber outfield, but he may also slide in at first base if Naylor isn't brough back. It feels like a waste slotting his glove in as the designated hitter, but that's an option, too, with Jorge Polanco also headed for the open market.
But it's going to be tough to steal this star away from the Yankees.
The Yankees seemingly loved having Bellinger on their roster this season and there's a good chance they put the money up to match that idea.
For Seattle, this seems like a longshot, but there is a chance it could steal the star from New York if the Yankees aren't willing to pay his asking price.
