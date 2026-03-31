Mariners' Colt Emerson Extension Should Spur These 3 Teams to Act

Young players in Major League Baseball have historically had to wait a long time to get their big payday, but the trend of giving top prospects early extensions is starting to catch on.

On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners handed an eight-year, $95 million extension to infield prospect Colt Emerson, as was first reported by FanSided's Robert Murray. The deal includes a club option for a ninth season and escalators that can bring the total value over $130 million.

Why should this train stop now? Lots of other exciting players in MLB organizations who have yet to make their big-league debuts could sign on the dotted line soon, and these three should be next if their teams have the foresight to act quickly, before the price tag climbs out of their reach.

Konnor Griffin - Pittsburgh Pirates SS

Mar 9, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Konnor Griffin (75) runs to second base on a two-rbi double against the New York Yankees in the fifth inning during spring training at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Baseball's consensus No. 1 prospect quite obviously belongs on this list. Jon Heyman of the New York Post instantly pointed out that Emerson's extension set a record for a player yet to debut, but that if Griffin got such a deal, the record would almost instantly be broken.

It already seems that the Pirates have next to no chance to keep Paul Skenes past his free agency date. Each passing day unfortunately means the odds decrease with Griffin, so this front office and ownership group need to be working overtime.

Leo De Vries - Athletics SS

Mar 21, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Athletics shortstop Leo de Vries (83) hits an RBI triple against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the second inning at Camelback Ranch-Glendale. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images | Rick Scuteri-Imagn Images

The A's have been diligent about locking up their best players to extensions since they announced their move to Las Vegas, and the 19-year-old shortstop De Vries could become the next name to join the likes of Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, Jacob Wilson, and Tyler Soderstrom.

It would be understandable if the A's were trying to take care of first baseman Nick Kurtz first, but perhaps De Vries is still far enough from the majors that a deal could get done without putting much strain on the budget to do so.

Jesús Made - Milwaukee Brewers SS

Milwaukee Brewers shortstop prospect Jesus Made prepares to hit during spring training workouts Monday, February 17, 2025, at American Family Fields of Phoenix in Phoenix, Arizona. | Dave Kallmann / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Not even 24 hours before the Emerson deal, the Brewers made headlines by locking up Cooper Pratt on an eight-year, $50.75 million extension. Locking in Made might take close to twice that amount, yet it remains a worthy objective.

We might see Made debut in the majors late this summer despite the fact that his 19th birthday isn't until May. This is the most electric talent in the whole Brewers organization, and it seems odd that Milwaukee would do a deal with Pratt if they weren't at least somewhat hopeful the same could be done for Made.