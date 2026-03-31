Mariners' Colt Emerson Extension Should Spur These 3 Teams to Act
In this story:
Young players in Major League Baseball have historically had to wait a long time to get their big payday, but the trend of giving top prospects early extensions is starting to catch on.
On Tuesday, the Seattle Mariners handed an eight-year, $95 million extension to infield prospect Colt Emerson, as was first reported by FanSided's Robert Murray. The deal includes a club option for a ninth season and escalators that can bring the total value over $130 million.
Why should this train stop now? Lots of other exciting players in MLB organizations who have yet to make their big-league debuts could sign on the dotted line soon, and these three should be next if their teams have the foresight to act quickly, before the price tag climbs out of their reach.
Konnor Griffin - Pittsburgh Pirates SS
Baseball's consensus No. 1 prospect quite obviously belongs on this list. Jon Heyman of the New York Post instantly pointed out that Emerson's extension set a record for a player yet to debut, but that if Griffin got such a deal, the record would almost instantly be broken.
It already seems that the Pirates have next to no chance to keep Paul Skenes past his free agency date. Each passing day unfortunately means the odds decrease with Griffin, so this front office and ownership group need to be working overtime.
Leo De Vries - Athletics SS
The A's have been diligent about locking up their best players to extensions since they announced their move to Las Vegas, and the 19-year-old shortstop De Vries could become the next name to join the likes of Brent Rooker, Lawrence Butler, Jacob Wilson, and Tyler Soderstrom.
It would be understandable if the A's were trying to take care of first baseman Nick Kurtz first, but perhaps De Vries is still far enough from the majors that a deal could get done without putting much strain on the budget to do so.
Jesús Made - Milwaukee Brewers SS
Not even 24 hours before the Emerson deal, the Brewers made headlines by locking up Cooper Pratt on an eight-year, $50.75 million extension. Locking in Made might take close to twice that amount, yet it remains a worthy objective.
We might see Made debut in the majors late this summer despite the fact that his 19th birthday isn't until May. This is the most electric talent in the whole Brewers organization, and it seems odd that Milwaukee would do a deal with Pratt if they weren't at least somewhat hopeful the same could be done for Made.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jackson Roberts is a former Division III All-Region DH who now writes and talks about sports for a living. A Bay Area native and a graduate of Swarthmore College and the Newhouse School at Syracuse University, Jackson makes his home in North Jersey. He grew up rooting for the Red Sox, Patriots, and Warriors, and he recently added the Devils to his sports fandom mosaic. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Fastball On SI, please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@moreviewsmedia.com