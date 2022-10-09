Mariners Complete 7-Run Comeback to Advance to First ALDS Since 2001

Two weeks ago, the Seattle Mariners blew an 11-2 lead, falling 13-12 to the Kansas City Royals.

Saturday, the Mariners were the ones turning the tables on an early deficit, as Seattle pulled off a historic seven-run comeback to defeat the Toronto Blue Jays 10-9 Saturday, clinching their first trip to the American League Division Series in 21 years.

Reigning American League Cy Young Award Robbie Ray faced his former team Saturday in his first start back in Toronto. The pitcher the Blue Jays signed to replace Ray, Kevin Gausman, took the rubber for Toronto in game two of the American League Wild Card Series.

The Blue Jays rocked their former ace, piling up four runs off six hits and a pair of Teoscar Hernandez home runs over three innings. Hernandez's second home run of the day forced Ray to exit Saturday's game without recording an out in the fourth inning.

Gausman outpitched Ray up until the sixth inning, when he ran into trouble.

Entering the sixth inning with an 8-1 lead, Gausman loaded the bases on three straight hits. After sitting down Mitch Haniger and Adam Frazier, Gausman was pulled from the game, as Blue Jays manager John Schneider signaled to his bullpen, bringing in relief pitcher Tim Mayza.

Mayza would throw a wild pitch that would score a run, making it an 8-2 game. Then, he would serve up a home run ball to Carlos Santana, narrowing the Mariners' deficit to 8-5. Three runs would be charged to Gausman, who loaded the bases for Mayza.

Both Gausman and Ray allowed four earned runs and six baserunners.

After a clean seventh inning from Mayza and Yimi Garcia, the Blue Jays would tack on another run thanks to a Danny Jansen single, increasing their lead to 9-5.

The Mariners jumped all over reliever Anthony Bass in the eighth, collecting three straight hits and forcing the hand of Schneider once again, who called for his All-Star closer Jordan Romano.

Adam Frazier drove home a run on an RBI single, making it a 9-6 game. Romano got Carlos Santana and Dylan Moore to strikeout swinging, putting the pressure on number nine hitter J.P. Crawford, with the bases still loaded.

Crawford delivered a clutch, three-run double to tie the game 9-9.

In the top of the ninth, Frazier was the hero, doubling home Cal Raleigh to give the Mariners a 10-9 lead.

In the bottom half, George Kirby made his first ever relief appearance, slamming the door shut on the Blue Jays' season.

The Mariners picked up their first playoff series win since 2001, when Seattle would go on to lose to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series.

The Houston Astros await the Mariners, as the two teams will open the best-of-five American League Division Series Tuesday.