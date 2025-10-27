Mariners Could Lose Jorge Polanco To Bitter AL West Rival, Insider Hints
The Seattle Mariners' reunion with Jorge Polanco last winter went better than anyone could have predicted.
After re-signing on a one-year, $7.75 million deal, Polanco put up a career-best 134 OPS+ in the regular season, then provided a series of memorable moments in the postseason. His 15th-inning walk-off single to eliminate the Detroit Tigers in the American League Division Series will live in Mariners franchise lore forever.
Would it take any of the shine away from Polanco's turnaround in Seattle, though, if he wound up signing with one of the team's American League West rivals?
Polanco, Astros loosely linked as fit
On Monday, Jim Bowden of The Athletic projected Polanco's next contract (two years, $26 million), and named the Houston Astros among the potential fits for his services.
"Polanco’s left knee is finally healthy and he just put together one of the better years of his career, hitting 26 home runs and posting an .821 OPS, his best since 2021," Bowden wrote. "He followed that up with a memorable postseason.
"Polanco can play second or third base but is a below-average defender at both spots and comes with a long history of knee troubles. Offensively, he swings the bat well from both sides of the plate and makes a lot of contact."
The Astros have a complicated position player depth chart for next season, and while Polanco would add a solid bat to the lineup, which they certainly need, he'd also make that depth chart just a bit more convoluted. Jose Altuve has long been entrenched as the second baseman, but played some left field and could play even more if Polanco were to sign in Houston.
Of course, there's probably plenty of interest from Seattle in a reunion with Polanco, though likely not enough to extend a $22 million qualifying offer. He's a near-lock to decline his $6 million player option, so soon enough, he'll be a normal, untethered free agent.
The Mariners and Astros fought tooth and nail for the division title this year, and could very well do so again. Polanco switching teams would only add to the intrigue.
