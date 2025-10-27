Mariners Could Face Red Sox Threat In Bid To Keep Projected $90M Fan Favorite
The Seattle Mariners loved their time with Josh Naylor, and he projects to be their top priority in free agency.
In just 66 games for the Mariners (including playoffs), Naylor proved to be an offensive spark plug and a beloved presence in the clubhouse. He's still at the early end of his prime, and in all regards, he seems to be a perfect fit for this Seattle team moving forward.
However, lots of teams would also look at Naylor, who batted .295 and racked up over three wins above replacement this year, as a potential upgrade at first base. The Boston Red Sox could be among those teams.
Red Sox a threat to poach Naylor?
On Monday, insider Jim Bowden of The Athletic named the Red Sox among the teams he projected to be in on Naylor this winter. He also predicted that the former All-Star would command a four-year contract worth $90 million, wherever he winds up.
"At 28, Naylor has proven he’s a solid middle-of-the-order bat capable of hitting .300 with 20-plus homers," Bowden wrote. "He might not be a superstar, but he’s a solid defender and a winning player who has helped the Guardians and Mariners to playoff berths the last two years.
"Best team fits: Mariners, Mets, Red Sox, Diamondbacks, Guardians. Contract prediction: 4-years, $90 million."
Boston's first-base position is unsolved, in large part because Triston Casas has proven unable to stay healthy. That makes someone like Naylor, who has played 299 games over the past two seasons, a lot more enticing.
If there's one additional X-factor working in the Mariners' favor, it may be the ballpark fit. Left-handed hitters who hit the ball in the air a lot, but don't necessarily generate high exit velocities, tend to struggle at Fenway Park. According to Baseball Savant, Naylor only hit 10 balls that would have been home runs in Boston this year (he hit 20 in reality).
Still, the Mariners should act quickly on Naylor if they feel as strongly about keeping him as most factors seem to indicate. The Red Sox are in a championship window, too, and they could be an aggressive threat to a lot of teams this winter.
