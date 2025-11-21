Mariners Could Pursue Popular Cardinals Trade Target, Per Insider

To go deeper into the playoffs than they just went, the Seattle Mariners will need more help than they've already secured.

Re-signing first baseman Josh Naylor may have been the big-ticket item for the Mariners this offseason, but they still have gaping holes at second base and third base as well. The incumbents at those positions, Jorge Polanco and Eugenio Suárez, are free agents who the Mariners could feasibly re-sign, but doing so in both cases is unlikely.

What about a trade to address one of the infield spots? That's a distinct possibility at this juncture, according to a Seattle insider.

If you like our content, choose Sports Illustrated as a preferred source on Google.

Mariners linked to Brendan Donovan in potential trade

Sep 15, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (21) take his position against the Cincinnati Reds in the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Puetz-Imagn Images | Joe Puetz-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, Ryan Divish of the Seattle Times named St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan as a top potential option to take over the same position in Seattle, noting that the Mariners looked into acquiring him last offseason at a time when the Cardinals were significantly less likely to move him.

"St. Louis’ Brendan Donovan, a player the Mariners inquired about last offseason, could be a trade target again," wrote Divish. "Donovan, 28, is a left-handed hitter with experience at second base, third base, and left field, and he has two years of club control remaining before he reaches free agency going into 2028."

While Divish isn't saying with certainty that Donovan will be on the Mariners' wish list, the logic is easy to follow, as trading for an in-prime, cheap second baseman is likely a better alternative to picking from a slim free-agent market, which essentially amounts to Polanco and perhaps some non-tendered players.

Revisiting trade talks can be helpful in getting a deal done, because even if they didn't progress very far, the other side will know that this player has been on the team's mind for a while, so they're not likely to waste their time.

Plus, the Mariners' farm system is arguably the best in the sport, so whatever the Cardinals are demanding for Donovan, no team is in a better place to pay up.

More MLB: Mariners President Has Admission About Josh Naylor Signing That Will Fire Up Fans