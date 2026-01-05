Mariners Slugger May Not Have Played Final Game In Seattle

The Seattle Mariners look like arguably the best team in the American League West on paper heading into the 2026 season with room for growth.

There's roughly a month to go until Spring Training gets here and the Mariners have already been busy re-signing Josh Naylor, signing Rob Refsnyder, and acquiring Jose Ferrer, among other moves.

With the loss of Jorge Polanco, the Mariners arguably could use one more bat before calling it an offseason. Brendan Donovan of the St. Louis Cardinals has been someone consistently linked to the organization. The Athletic's Will Sammon and Ken Rosenthal gave an update on Seattle on Monday and while they mentioned Donovan, they also noted that a reunion with slugger Eugenio Suárez is possible as well.

"The Mariners’ goal since re-signing free-agent first baseman Josh Naylor to a five-year, $92.5 million deal has been obvious: Supplement their young infield talent by adding a veteran hitter," Rosenthal and Sammon wrote. "Free agent Jorge Polanco could have been that player, but he signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the Mets. Marte also might fit, but is restricted to second base.

"The St. Louis Cardinals’ Brendan Donovan holds greater appeal because of his defensive versatility, but the talks between the clubs have yet to bear fruit. A reunion with free agent Eugenio Suárez could be an option if all else fails. The Mariners want to give Cole Young ample time at second. Top prospect Colt Emerson might crack their Opening Day roster at third. Both players are promising. Neither is proven."

The idea of bringing Suárez back arguably would be the best bang for the buck. If the Mariners acquire Donovan, they would get a solid player for at least two seasons but would have to pay a massive price on the trade market. Suárez likely would cost a bit more financially in the short-term, but he's 34 years old, so he isn't likely to land a long-term deal, and he wouldn't cost anything prospect-wise.

He already has had two different stints with the team. The Mariners know who Suárez is and what he would bring to the table. If a reunion is possible, it absolutely should be considered.

