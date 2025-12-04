Mariners Could Soon Trade For $7.5 Million Phillies All-Star: Report

The Seattle Mariners were the first team in Major League Baseball to check off their big-ticket item this offseason, but the work is far from done.

With fan favorite first baseman Josh Naylor back on the roster, the Mariners definitely have the bandwidth to add more offense. But perhaps the main focus this week, as the winter meetings draw near, is improving the bullpen.

Seattle needs another lefty to pair with Gabe Speier at the end of games, and according to one insider's latest report, the Philadelphia Phillies are on the radar as a potential trade partner.

Mariners trade target: Matt Strahm

On Tuesday, Adam Jude of the Seattle Times reported that Seattle's search for a left-handed pitcher led them to the Phillies, and that 2024 All-Star Matt Strahm was one of the names Philadelphia had received inquiries on at some point this offseason.

"The Phillies have three lefty relievers — Strahm, José Alvarado and Tanner Banks — and they have reportedly received inquiries on all three this offseason. They could choose to move one to address another area of need on their roster," wrote Jude.

"Strahm makes the most sense for the Mariners. The 34-year-old lefty has extensive experience in a high-leverage role, holding hitters to a .499 OPS in those situations in 2025, per Baseball Reference. Strahm is owed $7.5 million for 2026."

Though Jude didn't specify whether the Mariners had directly contacted the Phillies about Strahm, the bigger question is Philadelphia's willingness to move Strahm over one of those other lefties. Maybe they should, though, because relief pitching is so volatile, and his stock is likely the highest out of the three right now.

As for what Philadelphia could be targeting, it's notable that the Phillies' outfield lags far behind the rest of their roster at the moment, and although Seattle's farm system is richer in infielders, trading for a reliever usually doesn't mean giving up one of the premier prospects in an organization.

So will Strahm don a Mariners cap in 2026? It's tough to distinguish how likely he is to be moved in comparison to the other potential trade candidates, but his proven track record sure makes him appealing.

