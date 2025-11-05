Mariners Could Surprisingly Lose Eugenio Suárez To AL West Rival
The Seattle Mariners gave fans plenty to cheer about in 2025. They won 90 games, captured the American League West title, and came within a game of reaching the World Series — taking the Toronto Blue Jays to the full seven in the ALCS. It was one of the most exciting seasons in franchise history and showed just how close this team is to breaking through.
Now comes the hard part: keeping the momentum going. The Mariners have several key free agents this offseason, and one of the biggest question marks surrounds third baseman Eugenio Suárez, who joined the team at the trade deadline from the Arizona Diamondbacks.
According to Mark Feinsand of MLB.com, Suárez could be one of the players who helps define this year’s free-agent market. Surprisingly, Feinsand listed one of Seattle’s AL West rivals — the Los Angeles Angels — as a possible landing spot for the veteran slugger.
Angels Could Be Surprise Suitor for Mariners’ Eugenio Suárez
The Angels being interested in Suárez would raise some eyebrows around baseball. Los Angeles isn’t expected to contend in 2026, but they desperately need to add offense around Mike Trout and stability at third base. With Anthony Rendon’s future uncertain due to injuries, Suárez could step in as a reliable everyday player and middle-of-the-order bat.
For Mariners fans, seeing Suárez sign within the division would sting. He brought energy, power, and leadership during Seattle’s postseason run, including a huge home run in Game 5 of the ALCS against Toronto that helped keep the season alive.
During the regular season, the 34-year-old hit .228/.298/.526 with 49 home runs, 118 RBI, and an .824 OPS, finishing with 3.6 Wins Above Replacement (WAR) — a testament to his power and durability.
Why Mariners Fans Shouldn’t Panic
If Suárez does end up in Anaheim, it won’t derail Seattle’s plans. The Mariners have Colt Emerson, one of their top young prospects, ready to take over at third base. Emerson’s emergence gives the team internal flexibility and frees them to spend elsewhere — possibly bringing back Josh Naylor or Jorge Polanco, or pursuing other free agents to boost the lineup.
While losing Suárez would hurt emotionally, the Mariners are still in far better shape than the Angels, who haven’t reached the postseason since 2014. Seattle remains built to win now.
Re-signing Suárez would be nice, but it’s not a make-or-break move. The Mariners have shown they can adapt, develop talent, and stay aggressive in free agency. Fans should feel confident that Seattle’s front office will make the right decisions to keep the club in contention.
