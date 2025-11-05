Mariners Could Target 2 All-Stars If Fan-Favorite Leaves In Free Agency
The Seattle Mariners head into the offseason with one goal in mind — finishing what they started in 2025. After falling just short of their first-ever World Series appearance, fans in the Pacific Northwest are hoping the front office makes the right moves to push this team over the top.
The Mariners reached the American League Championship Series last season, proving they belong among baseball’s best. But even with their recent success, President of Baseball Operations Jerry Dipoto and his staff have some holes to fill. The team’s payroll isn’t expected to grow much this winter, so any moves will need to be smart, strategic, and impactful.
But in case Josh Naylor walks in free agency and they don't land a first baseman, Jim Bowden of The Athletic listed a few other options that could help them out offensively.
“If they fail to land a big first base target, they might chase down a third base option instead, like Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette, or bring back Eugenio Suárez… again,” Bowden wrote.
Bregman and Bichette Could Reshape Seattle’s Infield
While a third stint for Suárez in Seattle seems unlikely, Bregman and Bichette would certainly bring excitement to the fan base.
Bregman, who opted out of his deal with the Boston Red Sox, remains one of the most polished hitters in the game. His combination of power, plate discipline, and postseason pedigree would immediately upgrade Seattle’s lineup. If the Mariners were to land him, they could move Colt Emerson over to first base, keeping the infield strong while adding a proven veteran presence.
Bichette would offer even more versatility. With J.P. Crawford already locked in at shortstop, Bichette could slide to second or third base and bring his right-handed power bat to a team that could use a little more pop.
Both players have the kind of experience and leadership that could help Seattle return to the postseason — and this time, maybe take that final step to the World Series, something fans have been waiting decades to see.
The Mariners don’t need to overhaul their roster — they just need the right finishing touches. Whether it’s re-signing Josh Naylor or pivoting to big names like Alex Bregman or Bo Bichette, Seattle has a real chance to stay among the AL’s elite.
More MLB: Mariners Could Turn To Former MVP If Josh Naylor Signs Elsewhere, Per Insider