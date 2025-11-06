Mariners Could Target Former All-Star To Replace Key Free Agent This Offseason
The Seattle Mariners have a lot to look forward to after their run to the American League Championship Series, but there is work to do to get back to that point.
They have a lot of key free agents, including All-Star and ALDS hero Jorge Polanco. He will be hard to replace if Seattle is unable to bring him back for 2026, but there are other options.
One possible answer could already be waiting for them in free agency — former All-Star utility man Willi Castro. Tim Britton, Aaron Gleeman and Chad Jennings of The Athletic believe that the Mariners could make sense as a potential destination for super utility man this offseason.
Castro did not have a good season with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago Cubs, hitting just .226/.313/.366 with 33 RBI and a .679 OPS. However, he still hit 11 home runs during the regular season.
He also was fourth in the AL Rookie of the Year award race back in 2020 with the Detroit Tigers and he reached base at a .331 clip and slugged .385 in 2024 with the Twins.
What makes Castro particularly intriguing for Seattle is his versatility. He’s a switch-hitter with some power from both sides of the plate, and defensively, he can play just about anywhere — second base, shortstop, and all three outfield spots. That kind of flexibility could give manager Scott Servais more options to mix and match lineups throughout the long 2026 season.
For a team like the Mariners, who often look for smart, budget-friendly signings, Castro could be a low-cost, high-upside option. He may not be the flashiest addition on the market, but Seattle has found value in similar players before. Joining a contender like the Mariners could also give Castro a chance to reset his career and rebuild his value on a short-term contract.
If the Mariners are unable to re-sign Polanco, adding Castro could help them stay competitive in the AL West while keeping financial flexibility. It’s a move that fits their style — calculated, affordable, and potentially impactful.
The Mariners are poised to contend again in 2026, and finding the right mix of veterans and up-and-coming talent will be key. Whether Polanco stays or not, expect Seattle to stay aggressive as they aim to take the next step toward a World Series run.
