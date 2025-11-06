Mariners Could Target Japanese Slugger to Boost Offense After ALCS Run
The Seattle Mariners gave fans plenty to cheer about in 2025, winning 90 games, claiming the American League West title, and reaching the ALCS for the first time since 2001. It was a season full of excitement and promise, proving the Mariners are ready to contend again.
Now, the focus shifts to the 2025-26 offseason, and there’s no shortage of key decisions ahead. With Josh Naylor expected to return but not yet a guarantee, Seattle could look to the free-agent market for offensive help. One intriguing name being linked to the Mariners is Munetaka Murakami, a Japanese star third baseman and power hitter.
Tim Kelly of Bleacher Report notes that Murakami could be a potential target for Seattle, listing the Mariners as one of his top suitors
“If the M’s choose to, they can make a compelling case to Murakami,” Kelly wrote.
Why Murakami Makes Sense for Seattle
Murakami would check multiple boxes for the Mariners. If Eugenio Suárez isn’t re-signed, the 25-year-old could step in at third base. He could also serve as a designated hitter or even share time at first base. That versatility, along with his left-handed power, makes him a strong fit for a club that could use more consistent offense.
In 2025, Murakami hit .286/.392/.659 with 24 home runs, 52 RBI, and a 1.051 OPS,. He also helped Team Japan win the 2023 World Baseball Classic. His combination of power, patience, and plate discipline has made him one of Japan’s most feared hitters — and one of the most intriguing international free agents this winter.
After their deep playoff run, Seattle’s front office should be willing to spend more aggressively. Adding Murakami would fit perfectly with that plan. He’s young, proven, and would slot nicely into a lineup that already features Julio Rodríguez, Cal Raleigh, and J.P. Crawford.
The Mariners have long been a popular destination for Japanese stars, and Murakami could continue that legacy. With a strong roster already in place, his addition might be exactly what Seattle needs to push past the ALCS and into the World Series.
Several big-market teams will compete for Murakami’s services, but the Mariners offer a compelling case: a winning team, a passionate fan base, and a clear path to everyday playing time.
If Seattle can land him, it could be the move that turns a promising contender into a true World Series favorite.
